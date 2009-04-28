Newsvine

Bad Hombre

About "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters." -trump Articles: 3 Seeds: 11 Comments: 1265 Since: Dec 2008

History Says Avoid Virus Hysteria

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Bad Hombre View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Tue Apr 28, 2009 7:24 AM
Discuss:

Hysteria and exotic-sounding disease outbreaks go hand in hand. Whether it's anthrax, mad cow disease, foot-and-mouth disease, bird flu or, going back to the 1990s, ebola—news of an outbreak generates fear that's disproportionate to the risk of catching the disease. In each of these cases deaths, if they occurred at all, were minimal.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor