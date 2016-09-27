Deplorable Logic

Good morning, Newsvine!

Last night I watched the debates with my friend, who said that he's going to vote for Trump. No matter how many times I pointed out Trump's failures of logic, my friend would dig in his heels about the Clinton Foundation and Clinton receiving foreign money. He's in his mid-20s and college educated.

I told him about when Trump reportedly kept asking his advisers about why he couldn't use nuclear weapons. My friend responded with stating that it's still an unlikely possibility of him actually using nukes. I asked him if he'd rather play Russian Roulette with one or two bullets, and whether or not that's a risk he's willing to take. He simply stated that he still would rather have Trump than Clinton as president.

What really concerned me was the issue of force in Syria. My friend went on to say that maybe using a nuke in Syria wouldn't be a bad thing since "it's not that much different than all the bombing we're doing anyway." When I explained to him about radiation, fallout, the pure destruction, and the international shitstorm that would rain on America for using a nuke, he just shrugged. So I pulled up the Nuke Map, a tool to measure potential nuclear damage, and showed him what a B-83 (1.2 megaton) nuclear bomb (which is in America's arsenal) would do to Aleppo. He repeated that he still would rather have Trump than Clinton as president.

Maybe I should've showed him what that nuke would do to our hometown instead.

My point is, is that this is the type of prevalent mentality that we're up against. While this story is anecdotal, it highlights the very real danger that Trump and many of his supporters pose to not only the United States, but to potentially the world.

Keep engaging Trump voters and try to save as many as you can from putting a madman with nuclear codes into the oval office.

Stay frosty my friends.