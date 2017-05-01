Despite being almost religiously devoted to Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, the legions of online racists referred to as the “alt-right” have already decided to move on to their next big project: sparking widespread political conflict that they hope to turn into a nationwide race war.
Trolling for a race war: Neo-Nazis are trying to bait leftist "antifa" activists into violence — and radicalize white people
