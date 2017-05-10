Newsvine

Bad Hombre

About "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters." -trump Articles: 3 Seeds: 11 Comments: 1265 Since: Dec 2008

Justice Department was told to come up with reasons to fire Comey, reports say

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Bad Hombre View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNBC Top News and Analysis
Seeded on Wed May 10, 2017 11:30 AM
Discuss:

The Department of Justice was told to come up with justification to fire FBI Director James Comey, The New York Times and CNN reported Tuesday.

White House and Justice Department officials "had been working on building a case against [Comey] since at least last week," according to the Times, which cited administration officials. The report said Attorney General Jeff Sessions "had been charged with coming up with reasons to fire him."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor