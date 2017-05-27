Witnesses who saw a triple stabbing on a train in Oregon say it may have been racially motivated, after a man who launched into a racist rant against two Muslim women then attacked passengers when they tried to intervene.
The attacker slashed the throats of three people as the Metro Area Express (MAX) train was pulling into a station in the north east corner of the state capital Portland – leaving two dead and one injured.
Portland attack: Man slits throats of would-be heroes who stepped in to stop Islamophobic abuse on MAX train | The Independent
