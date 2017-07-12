Breitbart editor says Donald Trump Jr's Russia meeting 'is straight up collusion' in private chat | The Independent

Raheem Kassam, the editor-in-chief of Breitbart London, is said to have made the remarks during an exchange on the far-right publication’s internal messaging application Slack. According to a transcript of the conversation obtained by CNN, Kassam said: “So like, this is straight up collusion. Right?”

Now, to be fair:

Kassam, a former chief advisor to Nigel Farage, told The Independent his private remark was taken out of context. “The slack message was not a statement that I was making. It was taken out of context by Oliver Darcy [the CNN journalist]." He added: "If I were to say the comment to you over the phone, it would be in a sarcastic tone posed as a question, but he wanted to read into it what he could.”

However, it does not appear that he's provided that broader context at this time.