Newsvine

Bad Hombre

About "I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters." -trump Articles: 3 Seeds: 11 Comments: 1265 Since: Dec 2008

Breitbart editor says Donald Trump Jr's Russia meeting 'is straight up collusion' in private chat | The Independent

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Bad Hombre View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Wed Jul 12, 2017 9:25 AM
Discuss:

Raheem Kassam, the editor-in-chief of Breitbart London, is said to have made the remarks during an exchange on the far-right publication’s internal messaging application Slack.

According to a transcript of the conversation obtained by CNN, Kassam said: “So like, this is straight up collusion. Right?”

Now, to be fair:

Kassam, a former chief advisor to Nigel Farage, told The Independent his private remark was taken out of context.

“The slack message was not a statement that I was making. It was taken out of context by Oliver Darcy [the CNN journalist]." 

He added: "If I were to say the comment to you over the phone, it would be in a sarcastic tone posed as a question, but he wanted to read into it what he could.”

However, it does not appear that he's provided that broader context at this time.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor